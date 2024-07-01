Collective redundancyEmployee relationsDispute resolutionLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikes

Unite calls off industrial action at Tata Steel

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The Tata Steel plant at Port Talbot, south Wales
Chris Goddard/Shutterstock
The Tata Steel plant at Port Talbot, south Wales
Chris Goddard/Shutterstock

Unite has suspended a strike that was due to begin at Tata Steel’s south Wales operations next week, after the company confirmed it would enter into negotiations. 

Members of the union had been due to take part in an indefinite strike over the closure of its blast furnaces at Port Talbot, which Tata Steel said would affect 2,800 jobs. However, last week Tata Steel said it could be forced to close the furnaces earlier if a strike went ahead because of safety.

Tata Steel Port Talbot strike

Almost 3,000 roles to be cut at Port Talbot steel plant 

Tata steelworkers vote in favour of historic strike

Tata Steel threatens to withhold enhanced redundancy package

Today Unite confirmed it had paused its industrial action in Port Talbot and Newport Llanwern after progress in talks that were held over the weekend.

Unite’s 1,500 members at the sites began an overtime ban and work to rule on 17 June and were due to begin an indefinite strike from 8 July. Both forms of industrial action have been paused.

The union said Tata Steel UK had indicated it was prepared to enter into negotiations about future investment into its South Wales operations, and not just redundancies.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant development in the battle to protect jobs and the long-term future of steel making in South Wales. Investment from Labour secured by Unite will be key to the future of the site.

“This breakthrough would not have come about without the courage of our members at Port Talbot and Llanwern who were prepared to stand up and fight for their jobs. Workers were simply not prepared to stand idly by while steelmaking ended and their communities were laid to waste.

“It is essential that these talks progress swiftly and in good faith with the focus on fresh investment and ensuring the long-term continuation of steel making in South Wales.”

Tata Steel UK has been approached for comment.

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today.

