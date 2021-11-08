M&S introduces pronoun name badges

Using correct pronouns
Three steps to becoming LGBTQ+ inclusive all year round
Gender-fluid and non-binary workers protected under Equality Act
Gender identity: How to be more inclusive when using pronouns
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Marks & Spencer has introduced optional pronoun name badges for its employees. In a recent LinkedIn post, the retailer said staff are being encouraged to wear a badge with “whichever combination of pronouns is right for them”. The idea came from one of its employees via M&S’s “Suggest to Steve” programme, where employees can put forward ways of improving the business to its CEO, Steve Rowe. Staff in office-based roles are also encouraged to put their pronouns in their email signatures. Employees have praised the move, with the company sharing a LinkedIn post from food PR manager David Parke, who said that the badges help everyone feel comfortable and showed that the firm was actively supporting LGBTQ+ colleagues.
