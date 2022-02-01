Tesco puts 1,600 night jobs at risk

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The supermarket chain, the UK’s biggest retailer, will move stock replenishment to daytime hours in 36 large stores and 49 convenience stores, and introduce pay-at-pump during overnight hours at 37 petrol stations. It said moving stock replenishment to daytime hours would ensure more staff were available to help customers at peak times. The announcement today follows proposals to close seven of its Jack’s stores, which will affect 130 roles. The remaining six Jack’s stores will be converted into Tesco supermarkets, and staff based there will automatically be offered new positions. It will also close its meat, fish and deli counters in 317 stores, with affected employees offered alternative roles. Overall, 1,600 jobs will be put at risk of redundancy across the business, including Jack’s head office staff. Tesco said it aimed to redeploy as many staff as possible, and currently has 3,000 vacancies across the business. Tesco chief executive for UK and Ireland, Jason Tarry, said: “We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic. We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can re-invest in the things that matter most to customers. The changes we are announcing today will help us do this. “Our priority now is to support our impacted colleagues through these changes and, wherever possible, find them alternative roles within our business.”

