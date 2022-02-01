VaccinationsCoronavirusSelf-isolationLatest NewsFit notes

Top 10 HR questions January 2022: that extra bank holiday

by XpertHR
by XpertHR Children at a Queen's Silver Jubilee street party in 1977, when an extra bank holiday was also granted. Photo: M&N / Alamy
Children at a Queen's Silver Jubilee street party in 1977, when an extra bank holiday was also granted. Photo: M&N / Alamy

There will be an additional bank holiday in 2022 to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee. Many employees will be entitled to additional time off, but this will depend on the wording of their contracts. As employers plan their approach to the changes to bank holiday dates for 2022, questions on extra bank holidays feature in the top 10 HR questions for January. With more coronavirus restrictions being lifted, questions on employees who are reluctant to attend the workplace, face masks, self-isolation and vaccination status are also included in the top 10.

The top 10 HR questions in January 2022:

1. What is an employee's holiday entitlement if an extra bank holiday is granted one year? 2. Can employers ask employees if they have had a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination? 3. What medical evidence can an employer request for coronavirus-related absence, when government advice is not to attend a GP? 4. If an employee's contractual holiday entitlement is a number of days "plus eight bank holidays" are they entitled to an extra bank holiday that is granted one year? 5.
