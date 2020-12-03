Top 10 HR questions November 2020: furlough, sponsor licences

Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock

The extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was due to close at the end of October, means that furlough is once again raising questions for HR.

As the decision to keep the scheme open was announced with very little notice, employers have been asking about how it will operate during the extended period from 1 November 2020.

With a month to go until the end of the Brexit transition period, questions about obtaining a visa sponsor licence and the EU settlement scheme also feature in the top 10.

The top 10 HR questions in November 2020:

1. How will the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme operate as it is extended from 1 November 2020?

2. Can an employer place an employee on furlough leave if they are off sick?

3. Can an employer rehire and furlough employees they had made redundant before the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was announced?

4. Does placing employees on furlough prevent the employer from making them redundant?

5. When does an employer need a sponsor licence?

6. What is flexible furlough?

7. Why is it important for European nationals in the UK to obtain settled or pre-settled status?

8. Does an employer need to obtain an employee’s written agreement to be furloughed?

9. When can annual leave be carried over due to the coronavirus crisis?

10. Does an employer need a sponsor licence to employ EEA nationals who have settled or pre-settled status?

