Top 10 HR questions September 2020: Testing, Brexit and redundancy

As the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose in the last month, employers have been asking questions about testing for the virus.

In September’s top ten FAQs, popular questions included those on whether employers can test their workforce and if they should disclose a colleague’s positive test result.

Additionally, employers are turning their attention to Brexit as we near the end of the transition period, asking about right to work checks and settled status.

The top 10 HR questions in September 2020:

1. When can an employer demote an employee lawfully?

2. Can an employer inform its staff if a colleague has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)?



3. Can an employer require employees to be tested for coronavirus (Covid-19)?

4. How should employers carry out right to work in the UK checks for European nationals following Brexit?

5. Why is it important for European nationals in the UK to obtain settled or pre-settled status?

6. If an employee is advised to self-isolate to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus, are they entitled to sick pay?

7. What should the employer and employee discuss at an individual redundancy consultation meeting?

8. What does dismissal for “some other substantial reason” mean?

9. Is an employer required to deal with a grievance raised by an ex-employee?

10. Is an employee entitled to their normal full pay during the notice period if they are made redundant while on furlough?