Degree apprenticeships: The key to skills and social mobility?

Lingering snobbery

There were encouraging signs for degree apprenticeships this month when Amazon announced it would introduce more than 200 of them as part of a major apprenticeship recruitment strategy. Amazon is not alone – the most recent data on apprenticeship starts from the Department for Education found that uptake of schemes at level 6 and 7 (which is degree-level), increased by 35% in the first quarter of 2021/22. With so much focus on the government’s “levelling up” strategy and employers struggling to find skilled talent, this could mean attitudes are beginning to shift away from favouring traditional university graduates to creating “earn while you learn” opportunities for school leavers, and the chance to gain a degree without the debt and potential costs of living away from home.Despite steadily increasing take-up, however, preconceptions remain that certain industries require a university degree to begin a career. Research from tech skills provider QA, for example, found that 60% of 16 to 24 year olds believed a degree was needed to start a career in tech. Admissions service Ucas last week demanded that a lingering snobbery around degree apprenticeships among teachers and parents would need to be tackled in order for the courses to become more popular.Ucas chief Clare Marchant told The Times that she would