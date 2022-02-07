Degree apprenticeships: The key to skills and social mobility?

Amazon announced it would introduce more than 200 of them as part of a major apprenticeship recruitment strategy. Amazon is not alone – the most recent data on apprenticeship starts from the Department for Education found that uptake of schemes at level 6 and 7 (which is degree-level), increased by 35% in the first quarter of 2021/22. With so much focus on the government’s “levelling up” strategy and employers struggling to find skilled talent, this could mean attitudes are beginning to shift away from favouring traditional university graduates to creating “earn while you learn” opportunities for school leavers, and the chance to gain a degree without the debt and potential costs of living away from home.As we begin National Apprenticeships Week, there’s a lot of discussion of how apprenticeships can support the government’s ‘levelling up’ strategy. Degree apprenticeships offer students the chance to graduate without the debt associated with university, but is take-up where it should be? There were encouraging signs for degree apprenticeships this month when