STEMApprenticeshipsLatest NewsCareer developmentJob creation and losses

Degree apprenticeships: The key to skills and social mobility?

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: Shutterstock
Pic: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

As we begin National Apprenticeships Week, there’s a lot of discussion of how apprenticeships can support the government’s ‘levelling up’ strategy. Degree apprenticeships offer students the chance to graduate without the debt associated with university, but is take-up where it should be? There were encouraging signs for degree apprenticeships this month when Amazon announced it would introduce more than 200 of them as part of a major apprenticeship recruitment strategy. Amazon is not alone – the most recent data on apprenticeship starts from the Department for Education found that uptake of schemes at level 6 and 7 (which is degree-level), increased by 35% in the first quarter of 2021/22. With so much focus on the government’s “levelling up” strategy and employers struggling to find skilled talent, this could mean attitudes are beginning to shift away from favouring traditional university graduates to creating “earn while you learn” opportunities for school leavers, and the chance to gain a degree without the debt and potential costs of living away from home.

Lingering snobbery

Despite steadily increasing take-up, however, preconceptions remain that certain industries require a university degree to begin a career. Research from tech skills provider QA, for example, found that 60% of 16 to 24 year olds believed a degree was needed to start a career in tech. Admissions service Ucas last week demanded that a lingering snobbery around degree apprenticeships among teachers and parents would need to be tackled in order for the courses to become more popular.

Apprenticeships

How can an employer access funding from the apprenticeship levy?  How to employ an apprentice 
Ucas chief Clare Marchant told The Times that she would
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Ideas to tackle transport career barriers sought

Skills bodies offer lukewarm reception to ministers’ levelling...

Amazon to offer 1,500 new apprenticeships

Training and mental health the biggest challenges of...

Goldman Sachs announces degree apprenticeship for traders

Government launches ‘passport’ to help disabled graduates into...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Audley Group takes home...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Learning and Development Award...

CIPD: One in four expect hiring difficulties to...

How finance apprenticeships can boost business