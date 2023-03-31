Sexual harassmentWorkplace cultureLatest NewsEmployee relationsTrade unions

Unions TSSA and GMB end merger talks

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch A TSSA demonstration in January
Vuk Valcic / Alamy Stock Photo
A TSSA demonstration in January
Vuk Valcic / Alamy Stock Photo

Talks aimed at merging the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) into the GMB union have ended.

The GMB union stated this week: “In recent days, it has become clear to us that significant issues stand in the way of any potential transfer, and we no longer have the confidence that those leading TSSA share the same interests as us and wish for the same outcomes.”

TSSA has been embroiled in controversy since allegations of sexual harassment and bullying came to light last year.

The union stated that had been in comprehensive discussions aiming to “understand the challenges being faced by TSSA”.

It added that the matter would be further discussed by the GMB’s central executive committee on 4 April.

Unions

Who is on strike and when? 

Former Crossrail worker details blacklisting claims

Civil servants announce further national strike day

Two reports, one by Helena Kennedy QC and one by Professor Hazel Conley and Dr Stefano Gasparri, published in February 2023, had been highly critical of the TSSA’s senior officials.

The Conley report said: “The senior management culture described by the staff and members we interviewed is ‘cliquey’ and ‘toxic’, predicated on bullying, harassment and sexual harassment, using fear, victimisation and legal means to build ‘a wall of silence’.”

Then general secretary of TSSA, Manuel Cortes, resigned after being personally implicated in alleged harassment and bullying. He said he could not remember the incident because of excessive drinking. An injunction had been won by the union forbidding the female employee from making her accusations public.

TSSA, which has nearly 18,000 members in the transport and travel sectors, entered into talks with GMB over a merger in January and papers were formally lodged with the certification officer in February. It said that “following the Kennedy and Conley reports, TSSA is taking a fresh look at the union’s strategic priorities and is prioritising implementation of the recommendations from each report”.

Whereas the GMB, which has more than 500,000 members, stated it did not wish to “continue to pursue the transfer of engagements of TSSA”, the latter described the ending of discussions as a “pause”.

Former deputy general secretary of the National Education Union Peter Pendle was appointed as interim (joint) TSSA general secretary in the wake of the reports’ findings. He said at the time: “Both the Kennedy and Conley reports call for sweeping culture change and for TSSA to transition into a well-functioning organisation and I will be guided by that in my work at TSSA. I’m committed to ensuring the report recommendations are implemented in full and ensuring the union functions well for its members and staff.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Civil service HR function has budget shortfall, union...

Who is on strike and when?

NEU recommends teachers reject ‘insulting’ pay offer

Civil servants announce another national strike day

Union says Amazon pay rise is ‘insulting’

Former Crossrail worker details blacklisting claims

Nurses and midwives in Scotland accept new NHS...

Campaign group urges health workers to reject NHS...

Junior doctors latest to enter pay talks

The P&O Ferries sackings one year on