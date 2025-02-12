BenefitsHR TechnologyMergers and acquisitions

Benify and Benefex merge to become Benifex

by Zoe Wickens
Employee benefit providers Benefex and Benify have merged to become one business known as Benifex.

The global reward and benefits platform supports over 3,000 organisations in more than 100 countries. Its employer clients and their employees will benefit from a platform that benchmarks millions of benefit enrolments, and thousands of HR, payroll and benefits products. They can access 24/7 support from over 1,200 Benifex staff across 11 offices globally.

The platform, which is personalised for every employee, also has AI smart assistance and insights to help employers make benefits decisions.

Matt Macri-Waller, founder and chief executive officer of Benifex, said: “Bringing Benefex and Benify together is a game-changer. Both businesses have built incredible technology that transforms the way employees experience reward and benefits. We’re doubling down on investment in our platform, across AI and data. In a market where the focus is on limited choice and personalisation, we will leverage our combined scale to offer something unique for every individual employee.

“We have a huge opportunity to help customers solve more of their challenges, wherever they are in the world. Driven by an unrelenting focus on employee experience, we’re working with our customers to build the future of employee reward and benefits. I am incredibly grateful to our employees, customers and partners for the trust they put in us, and in the innovation they have helped shape. We will continue to build something remarkable together.”

Joakim Alm, CEO of Benify, added: “Joining forces with Benefex is an exciting moment for our people, our customers and their employees. Together, we will create an expanded product offering and enhance the value we provide to our customers through added focus and investment. This next chapter is a testament to our success and the hard work of our team to date. As Benifex, we’re excited to continue our growth journey and help to power even more organisations’ experiences across reward and benefits.”

Zoe Wickens is a journalist with five years of experience writing for trade and business to business publications. She joined Employee Benefits as a reporter in May 2021 and writes news and features content for the website. She won the Willis Towers Watson pay, reward and employee benefits journalist of the year award in 2023. Before writing about the HR, reward and benefit industry she worked as a reporter for publications about the optical and eyewear market and the UK stock market.

