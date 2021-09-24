Uber launches pension scheme for drivers

guaranteed minimum wage and employment rights such as holiday and sick pay, following a ruling in February by the Supreme Court that its drivers are workers rather than self-employed. recognise a union for the first time, announcing that drivers could become members of the GMB union to bargain for better pay and conditions. Jamie Heywood, regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe at Uber said drivers should be able to access a pension “no matter who they earn with”. “Today I am extending an invitation to work with operators such as Bolt, Addison Lee and Ola to create a cross-industry pension scheme,” heUber will pay drivers pension payments dating back to 2017 in the first scheme of its kind for flexible private hire drivers. Drivers will be auto-enrolled into a scheme where Uber will contribute 3% of earnings and they can choose to contribute a minimum of 5% of their qualifying earnings. They can also choose to opt out of the scheme. The scheme will not be extended to workers who drive for its food delivery service, Uber Eats, however. Uber drivers will also receive back payments dating back to 1 May 2017 or the date they started driving for the company if that is later. The scheme will be run by NOW: Pensions and Adecco. Uber and the GMB Union called for other taxi operators such as Bold, Addison Lee and Ola to create a cross-industry pension scheme so drivers can save for retirement regardless of which platform they work for. In March, Uber agreed to give its drivers a