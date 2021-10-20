Why tackling the gender pay gap involves more than reporting

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Gender pay gap reporting has been in place in the UK since April 2017 for private sector employers with over 250 employees, and pay inequality between the genders has been illegal in the UK since 1970. As every gender pay report is at pains to set out, the gender pay gap and equal pay are different issues and one does not equate to the other. Yet, broadly, women are paid less than men in comparable roles, underrepresented in more lucrative and senior roles, and where they are employed in abundance their roles attract a lower salary and they experience barriers to progression. The Financial Times reported last year that nine out of 10 women work for a company that pays its female workforce less than its male workforce, as a whole. The Office for National Statistics has reported the gender pay gap for 2020, but one of the issues is that its analysis is based on snapshot data from 5 April 2020 when approximately 8.8 million employees were furloughed. Among full-time employees the gender pay gap was 7.4%, down from 9.0%, and for all employees the gender pay gap was 15.5% in 2020, down from 17.4%.Another issue is that the UK gender pay gap reporting legislation is a blunt tool and employers are able to exclude data from their reports as a result of corporate structures. The reasons for pay disparity are