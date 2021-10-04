Gender pay gapGenderLatest News

UK gender pay gap reporting regime ‘has no teeth’

by Rob Moss
Legislation aimed at tackling the gender pay gap focuses too much on monitoring the problem rather than actually fixing it, according to a study published ahead of tomorrow’s 5 October reporting deadline. The research by King’s College London and the Fawcett Society analysed gender pay gap reporting regimes in the UK and five other countries. It found the UK ranks joint-bottom for the strength of its system, partly because it does not mandate that employers with pay gaps take steps to address them. Researchers scored the countries across 11 indicators, awarding the UK a score of four out of 11 – joint-lowest with Australia. By contrast, Spain, which was graded the best, scored 8.5. Professor Rosie Campbell, director of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London, said: “At one point, the UK led the field on gender pap reporting – but it’s now falling behind other countries that are going further, faster. “The transparency that enabled naming and shaming of poorly performing organisations and highlighted success stories was groundbreaking, but other nations are currently doing more, importantly compelling companies to act on identified pay gaps, so they don’t just track the problem but also do something about it. This is vital: gender equality is both an urgent economic goal and a moral imperative – one we mustn’t lose sight of in the wake of a pandemic that has disproportionately impacted women.” The research involved interviews with more than 80 stakeholders in Australia, France, Spain, Sweden, South Africa and the UK, including government officials, employers, trade unionists, academics and gender equality advocates, all with in-depth knowledge of gender pay gap reporting regimes. Those interviewed in the UK were all but unanimous that organisations with gender pay gaps need to be compelled to produce action plans with clear goals and timelines, spelling out how they intend to improve hiring practices, progression, promotion and policies around family leave and flexible working, in order to address pay disparities between women and men. Researchers praised the UK for the transparency of its reporti
