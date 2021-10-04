ApprenticeshipsLatest NewsJob creation and lossesLabour marketRecruitment & retention

Chancellor extends Kickstart and Jets schemes

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Rishi Sunak announced the extensions at the Conservative party conference
The chancellor has committed £500m to renewing job support programmes including Kickstart and the Job Entry Targeted Support (Jets) scheme. Rishi Sunak revealed extensions to the schemes in his speech at the Conservative party conference today, and promised more help in finding work for those whose jobs look uncertain following last week's closure of the furlough scheme. The Kickstart scheme, which subsidises job placements for 16-24 year olds on universal credit, has been extended by three months to March 2022. Only 76,900 Kickstart roles have been created so far out of 196,300 roles made available for young people to apply for. The government has set a target of creating 250,000 Kickstart jobs by the end of 2021. The Jets scheme will run until September 2022. Jets helps find work for people of all ages who have been in receipt of universal credit or jobseeker's allowance for at least 13 weeks. A scheme which pays employers £3,000 for each apprentice they take on has also been extended until the end of January 2022, Sunak said. The full details of the schemes' extensions will be outlined in the spending review on 27 October, it has been reported. Sunak said: "I believe that the only sustainable route out of poverty comes from having a good job; it's not just the pounds you have in your pockets, it's about the sense of worth and self-confidence it gives you. So I will do whatever I can to protect people's livelihoods and create new opportunities." He said the schemes have all been extended because the government "[believes] in the awesome power of opportunity and were are going to make sure
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

