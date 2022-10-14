Tax fraud whistleblowing rises by 70%

Whistleblowing reports to HM Revenue & Customs went up by 70% in the past two years, according to a report in the Financial Times.

This was in large part driven by people reporting abuse of the government’s furlough scheme, the newspaper suggested.

HMRC received more than 15,000 reports from whistleblowers in the 12 months up to 1 April 2022, up 13,600 on the previous year. In the year before the pandemic, the number of reports was just under 9,000.

Since January 2021, the tax office has made public the names of any businesses that claimed wages via the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, or furlough, and has encouraged people to report anonymously if fraud is suspected.

According to the FT’s report, 38% of whistleblowing reports last year were deemed serious enough to warrant further action, and 5,800 cases were followed up.

An investigation by law firm Pinsent Masons earlier this year revealed that by this summer, HMRC had received 13,775 reports about fraudulent use of the furlough scheme.

One major case involved a fraudster in India claiming £27.4m in furlough payments over 14 months, after registering four companies in London with 2,700 non-existent employees.

An HMRC spokesperson told the FT: “Clamping down on those who try to cheat the system is a key priority for us. We are committed to ensuring that the tax system and labour markets operate fairly, efficiently and within the law.”

The government’s furlough scheme was in place from April 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and eventually withdrawn on 30 September 2021.

During that time, employers were able to claim 80% of an employee’s usual wages up to £2,500 per month from the government scheme.

