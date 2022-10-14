TaxLatest NewsFurloughPay & benefitsWhistleblowing

Tax fraud whistleblowing rises by 70%

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: Shutterstock
Pic: Shutterstock

Whistleblowing reports to HM Revenue & Customs went up by 70% in the past two years, according to a report in the Financial Times.

This was in large part driven by people reporting abuse of the government’s furlough scheme, the newspaper suggested.

HMRC received more than 15,000 reports from whistleblowers in the 12 months up to 1 April 2022, up 13,600 on the previous year. In the year before the pandemic, the number of reports was just under 9,000.

Since January 2021, the tax office has made public the names of any businesses that claimed wages via the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, or furlough, and has encouraged people to report anonymously if fraud is suspected.

According to the FT’s report, 38% of whistleblowing reports last year were deemed serious enough to warrant further action, and 5,800 cases were followed up.

An investigation by law firm Pinsent Masons earlier this year revealed that by this summer, HMRC had received 13,775 reports about fraudulent use of the furlough scheme.

Tax fraud

Nearly 14,000 whistleblowing reports of furlough fraud received by HMRC 

Furlough fraud totalled £5.2 bn last year 

One major case involved a fraudster in India claiming £27.4m in furlough payments over 14 months, after registering four companies in London with 2,700 non-existent employees.

An HMRC spokesperson told the FT: “Clamping down on those who try to cheat the system is a key priority for us. We are committed to ensuring that the tax system and labour markets operate fairly, efficiently and within the law.”

The government’s furlough scheme was in place from April 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and eventually withdrawn on 30 September 2021.

During that time, employers were able to claim 80% of an employee’s usual wages up to £2,500 per month from the government scheme.

HR Shared Services opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR shared services jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Nearly 14,000 whistleblowing reports of furlough fraud received...

‘Low flight risk’ designer wins £100k age discrimination...

How to respond to an HMRC furlough enquiry

P&O Ferries told to return £11m furlough money...

Single parents need urgent support to re-enter work

MPs press HMRC to recover furlough funds lost...

Nursery worker dismissed while pregnant was discriminated against

Treasury writes off three-quarters of Covid support grants...

Response to Sunak measures: New Covid funding ‘just...

Treasury could afford more business support, says economics...