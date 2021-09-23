Day-one right to request flexible working consultation confirmed

reported by Personnel Today last week, has been widely anticipated but unions have accused ministers of merely 'tinkering around the edges'. The Department for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said every employee will be able to make one request for flexible working per year, regardless of when they started their job, under plans to “modernise” employment. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Empowering workers to have more say over where and when they work makes for more productive businesses and happier employees. “It was once considered a ‘nice to have’, but by making requests a day-one right, we’re making flexible working part of the DNA of businesses across the country. “A more engaged and productive workforce, a higher calibre of applicants and better retention rates – the business case for flexible working is compelling.” Currently, employees only gain the right to request flexible working after 26 weeks in their role. This includes requests to work from home and for alternative working patterns such as flexitime and compressed, annualised and staggered hours. A consultation on the proposals, which will run until 1 December 2021, also considers whether to cut the three-month period that an employer has to decide the outcome of an employee’s flexible working application.Employees will be entitled to request flexible working from the first day of their job under government proposals revealed today, while carers will receive the right to a week’s unpaid leave. The consultation,