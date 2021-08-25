Unite due to confirm election of first female leader

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The Unite union is likely to confirm the appointment of its first female leader today or tomorrow. Sharon Graham will take over from long-time leader Len McCluskey, who has retained the general secretary post since 2010. Graham is currently head of the union’s organisation department. McCluskey had backed her rival Steve Turner, who is assistant general secretary.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.