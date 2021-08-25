Unite due to confirm election of first female leader

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Sharon Graham will take over from long-time leader Len McCluskey, who has retained the general secretary post since 2010. Graham is currently head of the union’s organisation department. McCluskey had backed her rival Steve Turner, who is assistant general secretary.However last night, in a text message to supporters, Turner appeared to concede defeat in his own campaign. His message said: “It appears Sharon has got it! Sorry it didn’t work out for us. Thanks for everything and we will make the formal announcement tomorrow.” It is thought that Gerard Coyne, an ally of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, came third in the vote. A fourth candidate, Howard Beckett, pulled out earlier this year. In her election manifesto, Graham described herself as the “workplace candidate” who would bypass “smears, scandals or internal Labour politics” and focus on action. She said she would stop any plans to increase union membership costs and freeze membership fees for a period of at least 12 months. She would also bring in a new transparent system for membership rates to make it “affordable for everyone”. Graham said she would make herself “the most accountable general secretary in the history of Unite”, opening a hotline to her office for complaints and promising to publish all of her expenses online. She cited some of her campaigning victories such as defeating fire and rehire plans at bus company Go Ahead, negotiations at crisis-stricken British Airways and stopping the end of wage bargaining at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. “I am the workers’ candidate and I will not bow to the Westminster Brigade,” she claimed, referring to her rival candidates' political affiliations. McCluskey an