Unjabbed care home workers can self-certify medical exemption

has written to local authority chief executives, directors of adult social services and care home providers and managers in England to let them know that people working or volunteering in care homes who have a medical reason why they are unable to have a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to self-certify that they meet the medical exemption criteria. Today, 16 September, represents the last opportunity for care home workers to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination in order to receive their second by 11 November, when all staff working in CQC-registered homes will require full vaccination. While not exhaustive, examples of medical exemptions for Covid-19 vaccination include individuals:People working in care homes from 11 November who have not received both Covid-19 vaccinations can self-certify medical conditions to be exempt, it has emerged. Claire Armstrong, director of adult social care delivery for the Department of Health and Social Care,
- receiving end-of-life care where vaccination is not in the individual’s interests
- with learning disabilities or autistic individuals, or with a combination of impairments which result in the same distress, who find vaccination and testing distressing because of their condition and cannot be achieved through reasonable adjustments such as provision of an accessible environment
- with medical contraindications to the vaccines such as severe allergy to all Covid-19 vaccines or their constituents
- who had an adverse reaction to the first dose.