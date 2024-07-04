Artificial intelligence programmes can perpetuate deeply ingrained stereotypes in the workplace, affecting recruitment, pay equity, and career aspirations.

This is the conclusion of a study by employee rewards, recognition and benefits platform Rippl. Images were created by AI image generator Runway, using prompts such as “manufacturing worker”. The accompanying biographies were generated by ChatGPT, using the prompt “write a short bio about a [job title] living in the UK”.

Prompts for CEOs, doctors, engineers, carpenters, electricians, manufacturing workers, and salespeople produced exclusively male results. Meanwhile, only images of women were generated when inputting the job titles of HR manager, marketing assistant, receptionist, and nurse. The only job that AI programmes repeatedly generated both men and women for was a teacher. However, when asked to produce content about a headteacher, the outputs reverted to including men only.

When CEOs were generated, they were exclusively white, middle-aged men, whereas young white women were generated under the job title of marketing assistant.

Chris Brown, CEO at Rippl said: “AI can be a great tool when it is set up correctly and teams are trained in its proper use. However, we also know AI is susceptible to bias, and this study demonstrates just how widespread this problem is when it comes to workplace stereotypes.

“The impact these enduring biases can have in the workplace is huge. If AI is used to screen CVs or identify potential candidates, its bias can lead to qualified individuals, particularly women and minorities, being overlooked. This can perpetuate existing pay inequities, where women and minorities are often paid less for the same work.

He added that although AI had the potential to radically streamline and speed up work processes the experiment was a “stark reminder of its limitations. Its inherent bias and lack of regulation means it simply cannot be a replacement for humans – and people practices must remain human-led to ensure all talent is accurately represented, seen and heard, and celebrated for their contribution.”

