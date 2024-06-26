Employees feel ‘too much’ change happening at once

More than half of employees feel too much work-related change is happening at once, and many do not understand why things need to change.

Although 77% feel ready to adapt to new ways of working, PwC’s 2024 hopes and fears survey – which involved 56,000 workers globally – found that 53% feel there is too much change happening concurrently, and 44% feel there is no need for things to change at work as their current practices are “working fine”.

Recent changes have meant 47% are concerned about their job security, although a larger proportion (60%) say the changes have made them feel optimistic about the future of their organisation.

More than a third have experienced significant change to their role in the past year, including significant increases to workloads (45%), having to use new tools and technologies (45%), changes to team structures (41%) and changes to daily responsibilities (40%).

Asked what they thought would impact them in the next three years, 46% cited technological change such as AI and robotics, while 45% said changes in customer preferences, 43% said changes to government regulation, and 41% said actions taken by their employer’s peers or competitors would affect their job.

Sixty-one per cent had used generative AI, such as ChatGPT or DALL-E, in the past 12 months, with four in 10 stating it would fundamentally change their profession within five years.

Although job satisfaction had increased slightly from last year’s survey, from 56% of employees stating they were very or moderately satisfied to 60% this year, more employees said they were likely to change jobs. Twenty-eight per cent were likely to change employer in the next 12 months, up from 26% in 2023 and 19% in 2022.

The report said it was critical for companies to create opportunities to develop skills on the job and ensure that leaders are providing guidance and mentoring about the skills employees need to build.

Sridhar Iyengar, managing director at tech firm Zoho Europe, said: “The Great Resignation has put the employee in the spotlight, shifting the balance of power in the workplace and urging businesses to focus on recruitment and retention.

“Employees expect businesses to not only offer competitive salaries but to provide the right tools for them to achieve their goals more easily, as shown by the increased premium placed on upskilling in PwC’s findings. However, rising workloads indicate that businesses have more to do to meet the evolving needs of their employees.”

Sheila Flavell, COO for IT consulting firm FDM Group, commented: “People are investing in themselves, going in search of upskilling, reskilling and ultimately career growth. That is especially true among Gen Z, who are a core part of the Great Resignation with 66% believing that job-hopping is vital for career progression.”

“Many workplaces are held back by out-of-date thinking and legacy technologies, but Gen Z can play a vital role in challenging the status quo and redefining the way we work through critical thinking and digital skills. As a talent pool, they value flexibility, meaningful work and authentic communication, so businesses must listen and adapt to focus on their personal development through training and upskilling programmes, boosting retention and empowering Gen Z as a crucial part of their multigenerational workforce.”

