Enhanced payLatest NewsShared parental leaveMaternityPaternity

Uptake of shared parental leave reaches a new high

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

There were almost 25,000 claims for shared parental leave last year, a record number since the right was introduced in 2015 when only 6,200 people made use of the right.

A Department for Business and Trade report on shared parental leave (SPL) at the end of 2023 estimated that between 2015 and 2020 just 1% of eligible mothers and 5% of eligible fathers or partners were taking it, with 13,000 people claiming it in 2021-22.

Shared parental leave

Shared parental leave: tackling the resourcing challenges

Date set for new family-friendly regulations

Why parental leave policies should be used to attract the best candidates

However, according to figures from HMRC obtained from law firm Eversheds Sutherland as reported in The Times, some 24,700 claimed SPL in 2023-24.

SPL allows eligible women to curtail their right to maternity leave to enable their partner to take shared parental leave. Eligible parents can share 50 weeks’ leave and 39 weeks’ pay at the weekly statutory rate of £184.03 or 90% of the employee’s average weekly earnings, whichever is lower.

Similar rules apply for adoptive parents. Partners can take leave concurrently or consecutively depending on their preferences and subject to certain eligibility and notice criteria. SPL is intended to encourage a sharing of parental responsibilities and to break the stereotypical assumptions that childcare is always the mother’s role.

The new government is expected to introduce legislation this year to enable eligible claimants to apply for SPL from the first day on the job, rather than only after 26 weeks of employment.

A genuine commitment to making work pay for working families is probably going to require something more revolutionary” – Suzanne Caveney, Eversheds Sutherland

Suzanne Caveney, an employment partner at Eversheds Sutherland, told The Times that take-up was still too low and that the UK could learn from countries such as Sweden and Finland where there was a right to paid “family leave” for both mothers and fathers.

“In those countries take-up is far higher and I am sure it is not a coincidence,” she said. “We can tinker around the edges of what we have currently got but I think the very low take-up is evidence of the fact that something is not working. A genuine commitment to making work pay for working families is probably going to require something more revolutionary.”

The government report last year found that parents who took up SPL and pay were more likely to be older, of white ethnicity, highly qualified, work in large organisations, earn a higher income, and have progressive gender role attitudes, compared with parents who do not take up SPL and pay.

Parents that took SPL were also more likely than mothers and fathers in general to be married. Take-up of SPL was largely concentrated in two sectors: public administration, health or education (43%) and business, professional or other services (31%). Parents who took SPL were also more likely than mothers and fathers generally to have been working in more senior occupations.

Larger workplaces of more than 250 staff were more likely (37%) to report any employees taking SPL than smaller employers of 5-50 staff (3%).

Caveney conceded that the gradual change in cultural acceptance of shared parenting responsibilities alongside more flexible policies at work “and the enhanced pay that goes with it” was helping to drive up use of the scheme.

She added that the new government’s changes were an improvement but predicted they would not lead to large numbers taking SPL without employers embracing it and encouraging it,” she said. “Generally speaking, we tend to find it is those white collar, professional services employers that are ahead of the game, because it costs money to do well.”

Although many employers enhanced the minimum pay offered under maternity leave, fewer did the same with shared parental leave. The government study found that on average parents on shared leave were paid their full salaries for 5.7 weeks – about a third of their time on leave.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said the government “will provide workers with more protections, review parental leave to support working families and improve living standards, helping to boost economic growth and working conditions.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Top 10 HR questions July 2024: Unfair dismissal...

EHRC updates pregnancy and maternity protections guidance

Redundancy rights on maternity leave: April 2024 changes

Supporting returning parents: guide for managers and HR

Shared parental leave: tackling the resourcing challenges

Employment law changes to expect in 2024

Date set for new family-friendly regulations

Consultants could end strikes after fresh pay offer

Sharp rise in businesses promoting their support for...

CIPD publishes manifesto for good work