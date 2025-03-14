UK visa options for skilled workers in the US who need to leave

The selection for the US H-1B visa is extremely tight, leaving international employees at firms that operate in the US and in the UK with difficult choices to make. How easy is it for them to switch to working in the UK, asks Chetal Patel?

March can be a tense time for US companies and international employees who are awaiting the outcome of the H-1B visa lottery in the US, which runs this year from 7-24 March.

Last year, there were 484,000 entries submitted for 85,000 available spots, and high demand is anticipated again this year. It’s likely that many candidates will be disappointed this year as the selection is random. Many applying will be already in the US in another visa status and will need to leave the US for a period of a year or two until they can get their new US visa.

For those candidates, a work placement in the UK can be an attractive option, allowing an exchange of skills, knowledge, and innovation between the US and the UK/EMEA.

So, what are the visa options are for skilled candidates looking to come to the UK? The two key visa categories are the Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (GBM) and Skilled Worker categories.

These visas require that there is a business entity in the UK which will obtain permission (a sponsor licence), to sponsor the worker in the UK (if they do not already have this in place). Contrary to the H-1B visa, selection is not random but is based on meeting skills, a genuine vacancy, and compliance requirements.

Employers should allow a longer lead-in time if the UK sponsoring entity does not already have a sponsor licence, as it can take several months to get one in place, particularly, if a start up in the UK.

There are also compliance duties that will need to be factored in as well, which can be tricky if there are no staff already in the UK.

The costs of these visas are also not insignificant, with a skills charge of up to £1,000 per year and a health surcharge of £1,035 per year along with other application fees.

Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (GBM) visa

This visa allows workers in certain skilled roles (such as senior managers and specialist workers) to be transferred to the UK branch of their employer. Depending on the level at which the person will be paid, they may need to have already worked for the business outside the UK. This visa is for those wanting to come temporarily to the UK, initially for any time up to five years but does not need to permanent residence.

Skilled Worker

The Skilled Worker visa is for those in intermediate skilled roles and above. The UK entity can be an entirely separate business to the US entity. This visa can be used both by those transferring to a UK branch of a multinational company and by new hires or those being seconded to a separate UK company or UK client for example.

This visa has an English language requirement which can cause delays if the person needs to sit an English test. This route allows the person to apply for any period up to five years initially and to eventually to apply to remain permanently in the UK.

The Skilled Worker and GBM visas are options which offer a far greater degree of predictability than the H-1B. Both visas can have pitfalls, notably costly government fees and an increase in compliance enforcement which may increase the administrative burden.

However, for those unsuccessful H-1B candidates, these will offer a perfect alternative option for them and allow them to hone their skills and widen their horizons in the UK pending their return to their preferred US-based careers.

Things to consider now:

Does the overseas company have a UK entity?

Does the entity have a sponsor licence? If yes, is the licence compliant?

Talk to the HR team in the UK to factor in any potential transfers.

