Latest NewsJob creation and lossesMergers and acquisitions

Virgin Media O2 to cut one in 10 jobs

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Maureen McLean / Alamy
Maureen McLean / Alamy

Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to lay off up to 2,000 employees by July 2024.

The broadband and mobile operator is understood to have informed some staff that they are at risk of redundancy yesterday and has briefed trade unions about the changes.

The job cuts, which include restructuring that had been previously revealed to workers, will amount to more than a tenth of the telecoms company’s workforce.

Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 pay deal agreed with union

Virgin Media O2 announces ethnic minority youth support programme

Union needs more understanding of Vodafone Three merger people impact

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year.

“While we know any period of change can be difficult, we are committed to supporting all of our people and are working closely with the CWU and Prospect along with our internal employee representatives as we have open and honest conversations on the future direction of our business.”​

The news comes after BT announced plans to cut its workforce by up to 55,000 by 2030, with many jobs set to be replaced by artificial intelligence.

Similarly, in May, Vodafone announced its intention to cut 11,000 jobs over three years, simplifying is headquarters and local markets.

Virgin Media O2 was formed in 2021 as a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica, merging the Virgin Media and O2 UK businesses.

HR roles in telecommunications on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in telecommunications

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Summer skills shortages blight labour market

Virgin Money sheds 255 jobs as it closes...

HR leaders expect AI to hit headcounts

Renault-Geely venture will create 19,000 UK jobs

NHS England unveils workforce plan

Graduates facing toughest job market for seven years

Record regular pay growth outstripped by inflation in...

CBI to cut jobs after drop in membership

Government under pressure to publish NHS workforce plan

Retail headcount declines at fastest rate in 14...