Virgin Media O2 to cut one in 10 jobs

Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to lay off up to 2,000 employees by July 2024.

The broadband and mobile operator is understood to have informed some staff that they are at risk of redundancy yesterday and has briefed trade unions about the changes.

The job cuts, which include restructuring that had been previously revealed to workers, will amount to more than a tenth of the telecoms company’s workforce.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year.

“While we know any period of change can be difficult, we are committed to supporting all of our people and are working closely with the CWU and Prospect along with our internal employee representatives as we have open and honest conversations on the future direction of our business.”​

The news comes after BT announced plans to cut its workforce by up to 55,000 by 2030, with many jobs set to be replaced by artificial intelligence.

Similarly, in May, Vodafone announced its intention to cut 11,000 jobs over three years, simplifying is headquarters and local markets.

Virgin Media O2 was formed in 2021 as a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica, merging the Virgin Media and O2 UK businesses.

