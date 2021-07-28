Hybrid workingLatest NewsHomeworking

We need to talk about your talent strategy

by Steve Black
by Steve Black Photo: WD/Shutterstock
Photo: WD/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Companies must not drag their feet when it comes to flexible working if they want to avoid a standoff with employees. They also need to develop talent strategies to suit the new environment, according to talent mobility specialist Steve Black In the rush to move to flexible or hybrid working, talent management strategies have been scrambling to catch up. While 90% of executives in a McKinsey study say that hybrid working is clearly central to their future plans, only a third have re-imagined their hiring strategies in their entirety to meet this new model of work. This change must happen, because flexible working will make talent mobility much more of the norm. If the internet led to the flattening of organisations, the pandemic and the shift to flexi-working could be responsible for creating the “fluid organisation” where employees dynamically move in and out of office spaces or work remotely; employees will increasingly choose employers who facilitate this approach, so fail to get this right and employers could risk a significant disconnect between themselves and prospective candidates. [pullquote]it is very risky for organisations if they drag their feet on clarifying their flexible working strategies; in particular how they plan to hire and retain staff”[/pullquote]

Get back to the office: employer vs employee

There is no black and white answer to the question: should my employees return to the office? While there is no “right or wrong” response there is clearly a “risker” approach. If employers are heavy-handed in demanding staff go back to the office full-time there is a danger they will appear insensitive and fail to reflect the zeitgeist. It is interesting that many major employers are starting to put their collective feet down and demand employees start returning to the office. David Solomon, CEO, Goldman Sachs, was very high-profile in dismissing work from home, a line that other financial institutions like JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have also insisted presence in the office is critical. In the tech sector, the likes of
Steve Black

Steve Black is co-founder and chief strategy officer at global talent mobility software provider Topia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

A new leaf: fix the office with some...

‘No jab, no return’- the legal landscape

Can office staff be prioritised for pay rises...

Summer 2021: six potential issues for employers

Almost two-thirds think homeworking will increase HR workload

Here comes the sun: what does hot weather...

Workplace return guidance offers ‘little to dispel confusion’

Avoid ‘class divide’ in flexible working, TUC warns

The Power of Gen Z: Reshaping the future...

‘Gradual return to work’ expected over summer