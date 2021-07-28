We need to talk about your talent strategy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Companies must not drag their feet when it comes to flexible working if they want to avoid a standoff with employees. They also need to develop talent strategies to suit the new environment, according to talent mobility specialist Steve Black In the rush to move to flexible or hybrid working, talent management strategies have been scrambling to catch up. While 90% of executives in a McKinsey study say that hybrid working is clearly central to their future plans, only a third have re-imagined their hiring strategies in their entirety to meet this new model of work. This change must happen, because flexible working will make talent mobility much more of the norm. If the internet led to the flattening of organisations, the pandemic and the shift to flexi-working could be responsible for creating the “fluid organisation” where employees dynamically move in and out of office spaces or work remotely; employees will increasingly choose employers who facilitate this approach, so fail to get this right and employers could risk a significant disconnect between themselves and prospective candidates. [pullquote]it is very risky for organisations if they drag their feet on clarifying their flexible working strategies; in particular how they plan to hire and retain staff”[/pullquote]
Steve Black is co-founder and chief strategy officer at global talent mobility software provider Topia