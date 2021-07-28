BrexitRetailEconomics, government & businessLabour marketLatest News

Supermarkets use bonuses and pay rises to tackle lorry driver shortage

Photo: Richard Johnson/Shutterstock

The national shortage of lorry drivers has led Tesco to offer recruits a £1,000 joining bonus. The bonus has been publicised via a job advert posted on Tesco’s site, with the supermarket telling potential candidates: “You’ll play a vital role for our customers and communities, representing Tesco on the highways and byways of the UK.” Candidates who join the supermarket giant before 30 September will be eligible for the windfall. Morrisons, meanwhile, was said to be developing schemes to train staff to become lorry drivers and other food supply companies are said to be following suit. According to the Road Haulage Association (RHA) the UK is short of about 100,000 HGV drivers, with the Covid pandemic leading to 30,000 HGV driving tests not taking place last year. Rod McKenzie, managing director of the RHA, said it had become “increasingly competitive” to recruit drivers. Wages had also been pushed higher because of the “diminishing number” of HGV drivers, he added. Supermarkets have been pushing the cost of higher wages on to suppliers, with Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco among those asking suppliers to pay more towards goods collections.
