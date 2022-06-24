Financial wellbeingLatest NewsLabour marketLabour turnoverRecruitment & retention

White-hot recruitment market? William Tincup talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Image: William Tincup
Image: William Tincup

In this week’s Oven-Ready podcast Chris Taylor talks to William Tincup about whether the recruitment market is as hot as we’re led to believe and whether there is such a thing as work-life balance.

William Tincup is the president and editor-at-large of Recruiting Daily. He is at the intersection of work and technology and is a writer, speaker, adviser, consultant, investor, podcaster and storyteller. He also serves on the board of 20+ HR technology startups.

This episode covers:

Do technological innovations in recruitment benefit the candidate? [01:41]
On the whole, they don’t, says Tincup.

The great resignation – lipstick on a pig? [04:10]
Is the great resignation all that it is made out to be?

Are organisations using the cost of living crisis to exploit consumers? [08:56]
Tincup cites the oil industry, which he believes is cynically using the conflict in Ukraine to drive prices up.

Will the recruitment market stay white hot? [11:39]
This depends entirely on the sector.

Should employers help workers with the cost of living crisis? [16.35]
This is an opportunity for HR to engage on a deeper level with employees.

Work-life balance is a con! [20:30]
Tinpot argues that work-life balance does not exist and never has.

Gen Z and millennials ask the right questions [24:11]
A discussion of why Gen Z and millennials are better as asking questions about work-life integration and what has given them the confidence to challenge the norms.

The end of working from home? [26:39]
The tech giants of Silicon Valley still operate a command and control culture where you have to be seen to be believed to be working. Tincup believes these firms are on the wrong side of history.

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable [28:42]
Radical Flexibility is going to be the default position and to attract talent and organisations are going to need to raise their game.

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Three in 10 workers’ skill sets not being...

Bias stopping STEM professionals returning after career break

Working from home has damaged sense of belonging,...

UK among worst in Europe for employee engagement

Cost of living: real wages fall 2.2% in...

Hiring rate slows as businesses struggle to source...

How HR can mitigate the risks and reap...

New job website aims to boost employment at...

Right-to-work: first digital identity check providers revealed

MPs threaten supply chain levy if HGV driver...