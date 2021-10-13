Short courses to build STEM skills launched

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Short courses to help employees build STEM skills will start to be rolled out later this month, the government has announced. Sixty-five courses in topics including artificial intelligence, digitisation of manufacturing, digital construction, agricultural robotics and cyber security will be delivered across 10 Institutes of Technology (IoT) across England. They will involve a blend of classroom-based and online study and will vary in length from 50 to 138 hours, allowing employees to fit learning in around their work and other commitments. Priority places will be given to workers employed locally to the IoT, as the IoTs have worked in partnership with local employers to develop courses that address their skills gaps. For example, the Black Country and Marches IoT will be offering courses for the medical technology and engineering sectors, including a course on anaesthetic and operating theatre equipment.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.