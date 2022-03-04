Third of workers back Bank of England chief over pay restraint

Bailey was criticised by unions and the Prime Minister after suggesting workers should not be asking for big pay rises, despite facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. He called for moderation in a bid to control inflation, which officials expect to hit 7.25% in April. Backtracking from his original statement somewhat, Bailey said last week: “I’m not saying people should not take pay rises. I did make the point it was in the context of large pay rises. And my concern is the second-round effects. If everybody tries to get ahead of the shock we’ve had from outside, then we’ll get the second-round effects and it will get worse. That’s the problem.” But a poll by recruiter Randstad UK suggested that more people than expected would accept exercising more restraint when it came to wages. When asked if the governor’s calls for restraint in the pay bargaining process would make a difference to them, 35% said they would, while most (55%) said they would not.A third of workers in the UK have said that Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey's call for pay restraint in February would make a difference to their pay rise demands.