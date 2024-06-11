Workplace disability data: the unexpected upside

Disability remains one of the workplace diversity strands to make the slowest progress. Collecting and analysing more comprehensive data around disability and the challenges employees and candidates face can help employers harness the benefits of a more diverse workforce, argues Katy Talikowska.

In a world where diversity and inclusion are increasingly recognised as key drivers of business success, the employment landscape for disabled people is a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

According to the UK parliament, there were 5.53 million working-age disabled people in employment between October to December 2023.

With over 10 million people in the UK reporting that they are disabled, this translates to an employment rate of 54.2% for people with disabilities, compared to 82% for non-disabled people.

A similar disability employment gap can be found in other industrialised countries, and in developing countries, the data is even more staggering, with the UN reporting that 80% to 90% of working-age people with disabilities are unemployed.

Lack of data

One of the primary reasons for this disparity is the lack of comprehensive workplace disability data. Disability inclusion is strikingly absent from standardised key business performance indicators, metrics, or targets in many regions.

Businesses are hesitant about asking for (let alone sharing) disability inclusion data, and even when they do, they often fail to leverage it effectively.

This results in a missed opportunity on two fronts: a lack of understanding of their workforce’s accessibility needs, and a failure to reap the commercial and operational benefits that such data can provide.

Without workforce representation data, companies cannot make the necessary adjustments to enable their employees to work comfortably and enhance their sense of belonging.

As CEO of the Valuable 500, I have witnessed first-hand that for better or worse, this can directly impact productivity, innovation, staff attraction, retention, and ultimately, bottom lines.

We call for our partners and companies to adopt and disclose against five Disability Inclusion KPIs within their Annual Reports and Accounts (ARAs), sustainability reports, materiality assessments, and investor dialogue.

By doing this, we will be creating a consistent and comparable baseline from which to measure progress on disability representation in the workforce.

Culture of trust

To seize this opportunity by gathering the required data, businesses must create a culture of trust that encourages employees to self-disclose their disability status.

They also need to demonstrate a genuine commitment to using this information to drive meaningful change, foster a sense of belonging, and implement targeted accommodations.

The next step is leveraging disability inclusion data to inform strategic decisions and cultivate a diverse and thriving workforce, leading to increased innovation, improved problem-solving, and a competitive edge in today’s market.

One example of a company that has recognised the opportunity to unlock value through disability reporting is EY Japan.

EY’s operations in Japan have been astute to recognise that teams with neurodivergent professionals in some roles can be 30% more productive than those without them, and benefit from enhanced team morale.

Neurodivergent employees are also 7% more likely to be engaged at work than neurotypical colleagues, leading to increased productivity and reduced turnover, while also showing more aptitude than neurotypical employees for tech transformation and innovation— two critical areas for EY’s growth.

EY Japan monitors workforce representation of persons with disabilities and inclusive culture, monthly across the organisation.

In response to the findings, the company has established a peer support network, expanded its talent pool and increased its educational campaigns around neurodiversity to improve levels of satisfaction and engagement of neurodivergent employees, with the aim of enhancing overall productivity and operational efficiency.

Yoshihisa Kato, director of EY Japan’s Diverse Abilities Center Leader told me: “From a management point of view, we should utilise people with disabilities – let them work hard and make sure that they bring the value out of skillsets they have. It is about value creation, not CSR.”

European Accessibility Act

In Europe, the upcoming European Accessibility Act (EAA), set to come into force in 2025, could serve as a powerful catalyst for businesses to prioritise disability data collection and reporting.

The EAA aims to improve the functioning of the internal market for accessible products and services by removing barriers created by divergent legislation across EU member states. But the EAA is not just about compliance; it also presents a significant opportunity for businesses to gain a competitive advantage.

By designing products and services that cater to a wider audience with diverse needs, companies can tap into new markets, increase customer satisfaction, and boost their brand reputation.

The EAA serves as a catalyst for innovation and inclusive design, encouraging businesses to think beyond the minimum requirements and create solutions that benefit everyone

Media and entertainment company Sky is also putting a concerted effort into gathering data on the disability status of its workforce.

With the new legislation coming into force in 2025 requiring all products and services on the EU market to be accessible for people with disabilities, Sky recognised the importance of integrating accessibility into its future design process.

Failure to comply with the EAA will result in significant consequences for businesses, but alongside regulatory compliance, Sky has also recognised the opportunity to level the playing field for people with disabilities through inclusive products and services.

Self-identification

Employees are encouraged to self-identify as disabled and broadcasting company Sky reports publicly on these metrics annually in its impact report.

In response to its findings, Sky has initiated targeted professional development programs to enhance career progression opportunities and is designing specialised training modules for managers to better support neurodivergent employees and to improve disability confidence among line managers.

This has been rolled out as a priority in business sectors where Sky’s data show it is most needed. To address the demands from the EAA it has implemented a multi-territory taskforce to examine all its products and services and to integrate accessibility in its design process.

By unlocking the power of workplace disability data, companies can gain a deeper understanding of their workforce’s needs.”

Not only this but it has embedded new workplace initiatives to empower and educate its staff, while also engaging in ongoing discussions with people with disabilities to ensure it is making adaptions based on real-world use.

EY, Sky, and other Valuable 500 companies are leaning into disability reporting as a material topic and adopting standardised Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that can enhance corporate transparency, foster accountability, drive innovation, and create new commercial opportunities.

By embracing disability inclusion, companies can tap into a diverse pool of talent and create products and services that cater to the unique needs and perspectives of disabled people.

Regulations like the EAA provide impetus for businesses to embrace this approach, but the benefits extend far beyond regulatory compliance.

By unlocking the power of workplace disability data, companies can gain a deeper understanding of their workforce’s needs, attract and retain diverse talent, and design products and services that cater to a wider range of customers.

In doing so, they not only contribute to a more inclusive society but also position themselves for long-term success in an increasingly diverse and competitive global market.

Investing in collecting disability data is not just the right thing to do; it’s a smart business move that positions organisations for long-term success. The question is not whether companies can afford to prioritise accessibility and inclusion, but whether they can afford not to.

