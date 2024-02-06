Employment missing from government’s disability action plan

The government has been criticised for appearing to omit employment from its disability action plan, despite a greater push for disabled people to find work.

The plan, launched by the Government Equalities Office yesterday, sets out 32 actions to improve the every day lives of disabled people in the UK, including a new fund to support disabled people who want to be elected to public office, a scheme promoting disability awareness training to improve customer service, and commissioning new research into the issues affecting disabled people over the next two decades.

However, measures to improve the working lives of people with disabilities are notably absent from the plan. This is despite the recent launch of a £2.5 billion back to work plan to help disabled people and people with long-term health conditions start and remain in employment.

Diane Lightfoot, CEO of the Business Disability Forum, said the UK would only achieve its aim of becoming the most accessible place in the world if employment is made a reality for more disabled people.

She said: “Work – good work – is a key life opportunity which at the moment is out of reach of far too many disabled people. For people who can work, good work can drive inclusion and a sense of identity as well as bring financial security.

“To make work a reality for more disabled people, we need greater investment in vital programmes such as Access to Work, yet this is missing from today’s action plan. We also need to see urgent reform to statutory sick pay to allow people to make a phased return to work. The current ‘all or nothing’ approach to SSP means that employees often feel forced to return to full hours before they are ready, which can then lead to further periods of sickness.”

Jackie O’Sullivan, acting CEO at learning disability charity Mencap, said the steps outlined in the plan “do not address the most pressing issues for people with a learning disability: access to social care, healthcare, employment and cost of living support”.

She said: “It’s hard to feel optimistic about a plan which fails to address some of the fundamental inequalities for people with a learning disability who are dying on average 22 years younger than those in the general population or the fact that only 27% of people with a learning disability are in work, despite over four in five wanting a paid job.

“The unacceptable inequalities experienced by people with a learning disability can only be addressed through a robust long-term strategy to tackle the biggest barriers people with a learning disability face.”

Sandi Wassmer, CEO of The Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion said: “With respect to the recruitment, retention, and progression of disabled talent in the workplace, we would like to see more detailed plans as to how employment opportunities, training and support can be made available to disabled people at every stage of their working lives.

“Alongside this, we would recommend that the government also looks at improving educational outcomes for disabled people to improve their access to the labour market. This may include opportunities for those who choose not to pursue higher education, such as apprenticeships and paid internships for disabled people.”

Mims Davies, minister for disabled people, health and work said: “We are building on this government’s really strong track record of supporting and delivering for disabled people by using their key feedback to deliver vital, everyday changes to their lives and we have listened to their asks and are truly determined to deliver on them.

“I look forward to seeing the immediate impact of the Disability Action Plan while we deliver on long-term reforms to make this country the most accessible and importantly equal place to live in the world – so everyone can live their lives to the full and thrive.”

