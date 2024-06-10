Allow flexible working to encourage employees to vote

Employers are being urged to share resources about how to vote and allow time for employees to head to polling stations on the day of the general election.

According to Centenary Action, a cross-party initiative that aims to create a gender-equal parliament by 2028, employers must do more to encourage staff – especially women – to engage with politics and make their interests heard during the election.

It is encouraging employers to sign up to its promise campaign for business leaders and entrepreneurs to support their employees to vote, including by sharing information about how to vote, how to apply for a postal vote, and by enabling staff to work from home or flexible hours on election day.

Organisations including law firm Bates Wells and publisher The Stylist Group are among those to have signed up.

A survey of 500 women by Centenary Action and Onepulse found that 76% plan to vote in the general election on 4 July, with 12% saying they will not and a further 12% saying they do not know if they will.

Professor Helen Pankhurst, founder of Centenary Action and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst and great-granddaughter of Emmeline, said: “Women only make up 35% of the number of MPs and they are still not at the heart of policy-making. The elections are a time when we can put a spotlight on the power of the female vote. Women are 51% of the electorate and we can ensure that our politicians hear that we expect better representation in numbers and policies.

“As part of our campaign, we are calling on business leaders and entrepreneurs to sign up to Centenary Action Promise, which sees businesses share resources on how to sign up to vote and where possible make time/space for their employees to take part in their democratic right.

“A more responsive government that is reflective of the country will make for a more productive and thriving environment for businesses and citizens alike. It is in our business leaders’ interest to enable this.”

Pankhurst said only 67% of eligible voters submitted their ballot papers in the last general election, fewer than in the previous election. “Since then, it seems that voter apathy has increased,” she added.

