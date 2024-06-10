Equality, diversity and inclusionLatest NewsFlexible workingPolitical electionsWorking from home

Allow flexible working to encourage employees to vote

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Centenary Action has urged employers to allow staff to work flexible hours or from home on the day of the general election
Image: Daniel Heighton / Shutterstock.com
Centenary Action has urged employers to allow staff to work flexible hours or from home on the day of the general election
Image: Daniel Heighton / Shutterstock.com

Employers are being urged to share resources about how to vote and allow time for employees to head to polling stations on the day of the general election.

According to Centenary Action, a cross-party initiative that aims to create a gender-equal parliament by 2028, employers must do more to encourage staff – especially women – to engage with politics and make their interests heard during the election.

It is encouraging employers to sign up to its promise campaign for business leaders and entrepreneurs to support their employees to vote, including by sharing information about how to vote, how to apply for a postal vote, and by enabling staff to work from home or flexible hours on election day.

Encouraging employees to vote

Conservative manifesto includes further national insurance cut

Lib Dems unveil 2024 election manifesto

Labour to create 100,000 additional childcare places

Organisations including law firm Bates Wells and publisher The Stylist Group are among those to have signed up.

A survey of 500 women by Centenary Action and Onepulse found that 76% plan to vote in the general election on 4 July, with 12% saying they will not and a further 12% saying they do not know if they will.

Professor Helen Pankhurst, founder of Centenary Action and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst and great-granddaughter of Emmeline, said: “Women only make up 35% of the number of MPs and they are still not at the heart of policy-making. The elections are a time when we can put a spotlight on the power of the female vote. Women are 51% of the electorate and we can ensure that our politicians hear that we expect better representation in numbers and policies.

“As part of our campaign, we are calling on business leaders and entrepreneurs to sign up to Centenary Action Promise, which sees businesses share resources on how to sign up to vote and where possible make time/space for their employees to take part in their democratic right.

“A more responsive government that is reflective of the country will make for a more productive and thriving environment for businesses and citizens alike. It is in our business leaders’ interest to enable this.”

Pankhurst said only 67% of eligible voters submitted their ballot papers in the last general election, fewer than in the previous election.  “Since then, it seems that voter apathy has increased,” she added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Conservative manifesto includes further national insurance cut

Unemployment unexpectedly climbs as wage growth holds

Lib Dems unveil 2024 election manifesto

Tories promise 8,000 more police officers

Labour to create 100,000 additional childcare places

Small businesses call for action on employment costs

Next government must have ‘sustained focus’ on older...

Most think school does not prepare pupils for...

Lib Dems pledge ‘dad month’ for new fathers

Teacher vacancies in UK increase by a fifth