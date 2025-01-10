WPP staff petition against four-day office return

Staff at advertising giant WPP have launched a petition ahead of the introduction of a four-day office return policy.

A group of “concerned WPP employees” are collecting signatures from colleagues, claiming the firm’s decision is “a step backwards” in a post-pandemic working world.

Earlier this week, more than 100,000 staff were told in an email from the company’s CEO Mark Read that they would be expected to attend the workplace for a minimum of four days from April.

The petition, which has so far been signed by nearly 2,500 people, urges Read and WPP’s decision-makers to “reconsider this mandate and adopt a policy that respects and prioritises the wellbeing and preferences of its employees”.

It stated: “In a post-Covid world where many businesses have embraced flexible working styles, WPP’s decision seems to be a step backwards in supporting employee wellbeing and work-life balance, citing anecdotal data that either does not exist or has been misrepresented.

Highlighting that “the mental and social effects on employees due to such rigid work regimes can be extensive”, the petition urged employees to support its cause.

It said: “It’s time to move towards a future of work that’s flexible, mindful, inclusive and evidence-based.”

Confirming that its new global office attendance policy requires people to work in the office for a minimum of four days per week on average, WPP said it would come into effect in April 2025 to give people time to make relevant adjustments and for agencies to prepare their spaces.

The policy will include at least two Fridays a month to ensure consistent office presence and employees will have one flexible workday per week, with specific arrangements to be agreed with managers, according to the business.

WPP highlighted that people’s individual circumstances will be taken into account and exceptions will go through a formal approval process.

A company spokesperson said: “We believe this is the right policy for the long-term interests of the company as a whole, knowing that it won’t be popular with everyone. And we will take the time to implement it in a collaborative and pragmatic way with our teams.”

