Workplace cultureLatest NewsEmployer branding

Court orders Glassdoor to name negative reviewers of toymaker

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Glassdoor negative reviews: company ordered to identify users. Image: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock
Glassdoor negative reviews: company ordered to identify users. Image: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

A court in California has ordered Glassdoor, the job board where staff can rate their employer, to disclose the identity of users who left “scathing” reviews for the New Zealand toymaker Zuru.  

The anonymous reviews referred to Zuru as a “[b]urn out factory” with a “toxic culture”, where an “incompetent” management team “consistently talk[s] down” to employees and treats them like “dirt”, according to court documents in Zuru v Glassdoor.

Zuru has said these and similar statements are false, and wants to sue the reviewers for defamation in New Zealand, where the reviewers worked and the company is based.

To determine who wrote the negative reviews, Zuru subpoenaed Glassdoor, which is based in San Francisco, to reveal the reviewers’ identities and how many people have viewed the comments.

Alex Tse, a judge in the US District Court, denied Glassdoor’s motion to quash the subpoena. He did however judge that Glassdoor could not identify the number of people who have seen the reviews “without undue burden and expense”, so it does not have to produce that information.

Employer ratings

What are Glassdoor’s reviews really telling us?

Glassdoor contended that the negative reviews are not defamatory but “constitute opinion”, which it argued “is not subject to defamation liability”. It also asserted that Zuru failed to prove any monetary loss but Judge Tse was not persuaded.

He said: “Zuru’s defamation claim, while plausible, almost surely won’t make it off the ground without Glassdoor’s help. Glassdoor knows who wrote the reviews, Zuru doesn’t. And if Glassdoor doesn’t identify the reviewers, Zuru can’t sue them and will be left without a means by which to ‘vindicate [its] good name’.”

In a statement provided to Businessdesk, a Zuru spokesperson said: “These proceedings began after a series of fake reviews were posted publicly on Glassdoor. We are pleased that this spam has now been removed… We cannot comment on anything further relating to pending litigation.”

Glassdoor released a statement saying it was “deeply disappointed in the court’s decision, which was effectively decided under New Zealand law”.

“In this and many other cases worldwide, Glassdoor fights vigorously to protect and defend the rights of our users to share their opinions and speak freely and authentically about their workplace experiences.”

It added: “To date, we have succeeded in protecting the anonymity of our users in more than 100 cases filed against our users.” Glassdoor did not share whether it intended to appeal the court’s decision.

Glassdoor is part of the Japanese company Recruit Holdings, which also owns Indeed.

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. He specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts, most recently on the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Feeling safe at work: Sandi Wassmer talks to...

Bullying claims up to record high, data shows

Campaign highlights sexism and misogyny in healthcare

HSBC executive resigns over sustainability ‘nut job’ comments

MP seeks action on Passport Office’s ‘toxic’ working...

Retaining talent during the great resignation (webinar)

Working from home has damaged sense of belonging,...

Workforce wellbeing and job design: Stephen Bevan talks...

CIPD Festival of Work: ‘Businesses will fail if...

Trust seeks better language and employability support for...