Top 10 HR questions July 2017: Data subject access requests

Employers will have less time to respond to data subject access requests under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and will no longer be able to charge a fee.

The GDPR will come into effect on 25 May 2018, bringing numerous changes to the data protection regime for employers, including in relation to how they must respond to data subject access requests from employees and others.

The most popular FAQ on XpertHR in July looks at changes to the rules on data subject access requests under the GDPR.

The top 10 HR questions in July 2017:

1. What data subject access rights will employees have under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

2. How will the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) affect the processing and retention of recruitment data by employers?

3. For how long is an employer obliged to consult with employees to obtain agreement to changes to their contractual terms?

4. What is a TUPE transfer?

5. Will employers be able to carry out criminal records checks under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

6. If an employer pays enhanced maternity pay, must it also enhance pay to employees on shared parental leave?

7. Should an employer deal with an employee’s poor performance through its disciplinary or capability procedure?

8. What is the unfair dismissal basic award?

9. Which employers are required to appoint a Data Protection Officer under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

10. Are payments made under a settlement agreement taxable?