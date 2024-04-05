Latest NewsDisability discriminationDisabilityNeurodiversityUnfair dismissal

Former Accenture exec with ADHD filing for unfair dismissal

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Peter Lacy claims that Accenture mistreated him before his role was cut by the consultancy giant
rafapress/Shutterstock
Peter Lacy claims that Accenture mistreated him before his role was cut by the consultancy giant
rafapress/Shutterstock

A former Accenture executive has filed an employment tribunal claim against the consulting company, claiming he was ‘belittled and shamed’ for health issues including ADHD and depression. 

Peter Lacy, who was chief responsibility officer at the company, has also filed a claim against its US chief executive Julie Sweet, claiming he was frozen out of meetings and “ambushed” into losing his job.

According to legal documents seen by The Times and The Telegraph, Lacy suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress and depression.

His lawyers claim that “rather than provide [Lacy] with the support he required during this time and live up to Accenture’s rhetoric around health, wellbeing and catering for the needs of their neurodiverse workforce, he was frozen out of meetings, belittled (sometimes publicly) by senior staff such as Ms Sweet and [HR chief] Ms Shook, and shamed.”

Neurodiversity

Deutsche Bank plans neurodiversity and menopause ‘wellness suite’ 

How to support the mental health of neurodivergent employees 

The legal documents claim that his dismissal, last year, was a “fait accompli with no form of redundancy exercise at all”.

Lacy had worked for Accenture for more than 15 years and is making claims for unfair dismissal and disability discrimination.

Accenture strenuously denies the allegations. A spokesperson said the redundancy “took place in the context of the publicly disclosed global business optimisation actions that impacted 19,000 of our workforce”.

Accenture announced the job cuts, which affected 2.5% of its workforce, in March last year.

A recent report from the CIPD and neuroinclusion training provider Uptimize found that one in five neurodivergent employees have experienced harassment or discrimination at work.

 

Health and Safety opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more health and safety jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Deutsche Bank plans neurodiversity and menopause ‘wellness suite’

Buckland report: Creating an equitable process for autistic...

Government review backs employer support for autism

Extent of adult autism set to be gauged...

How to support the mental health of neurodivergent...

One in five neurodivergent staff experience discrimination

Half million more accessing mental health services than...

Autistic police officer wins discrimination claim

Autistic surgeon wins disability discrimination claim

Few dyslexic thinkers feel employer knows their strengths