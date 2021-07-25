‘No jab, no return’- the legal landscape

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Since 19 July it has been up to employers to decide, without instruction from government, where their staff should be plying their trades. The minority of employers who wish to compel their workers to return will need to consider several issues. Although the instruction to work from home has been dropped, the government has issued guidance for employers on the return to work. This suggests that employers should ask staff who have been working from home to return to work gradually. [pullquote]Sensible employers will consult with their staff, try to understand the reasons for staff not wanting to return to work and will work with staff to find solutions”[/pullquote] Employers still have a legal duty to protect the health and safety of their staff. In the context of Covid-19, employers must identify the risks posed by the virus in the workplace. This isn’t a simple box-ticking exercise. Employers must carry out a detailed risk assessment, identify the real risks posed by the virus and implement safety measures to protect their staff. The measures employers will need to introduce will depend on the workplace. Safety measures on a building site will differ to those in an office in a city centre. Government guidance includes a range of measures employers should be implementing, including ensuring that workplaces are cleaned regularly and that adequate ventilation systems are in place. It is important that employers make their workplaces safe. Employees who reasonably believe their workplaces pose a real and imminent risk to their safety have protection under employment laws – employees must not be subjected to a detriment or be dismissed if they refuse to attend the workplace citing genuine safety concerns. As vaccination numbers increase, and if employers have invested time, money and effort in making their workplaces Covid secure in line with government guidance, these arguments may become harder to sustain but every complaint will turn on its own facts.