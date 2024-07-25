Hybrid workingAbsenceLatest NewsFlexible workingWorkplace culture

Acas urges flexibility for employees during Olympics

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Acas has urged employers to be flexible when allowing staff time off to watch the Olympic Games in the coming weeks.

Running until 11 August, the games begin in Paris tomorrow (26 July) although some competitions – such as football, archery, rugby sevens and handball – have already started.

Susan Clews, the chief executive at Acas, said: “Paris 2024 will be an exciting event for many sports fans but staff should avoid getting disqualified for unreasonable demands or behaviour in the workplace during this period.”

Business continuity should be a priority, she said, given that the Olympics coincides with the peak of the summer holidays: “For many businesses, maintaining a certain staffing level is critical in order to survive and sprint to that finish line. Employers should have a set of simple workplace agreements in place before the starting gun goes off for the Olympic Games. These agreements can help ensure businesses remain productive while keeping staff happy too.”

Flexible working

Flexible working changes 2024: How the new law works

Employment Rights Bill confirmed in King’s Speech

Euros and sun: beware a ‘whirlwind of HR chaos’

Acas advised company heads to be flexible when considering holiday requests and reminded employees that ordinary rules around sickness and attendance still stand, despite the Olympics being on. The body said that employees could be allowed to start late or leave early, as long as they make up for the lost time, and perhaps may be allowed to keep tabs on the Olympics via radio or TV at work.

Following so soon after the end of the Euros, in which England reached the final only to lose to Spain, it’s likely that HR teams should be well-practised when dealing with staffing levels during the Olympics.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

However, employment law specialist KBL Solicitors, in addition to warning over absences and continuity, suggested that employers during sports events needed to be mindful of comments or behaviour that may arise in the workplace between supporters of different national teams. It stated: “Employers should promote diversity, inclusivity and endorse a culture of respect, taking proactive steps to address any concerns if and as they arise.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

England v Spain Euros final: employers offer workers...

Euros and sun: beware a ‘whirlwind of HR...

Teacher who fell asleep in class unfairly dismissed

How to support a return to work during...

Plans to overhaul fit note system announced

Make statutory sick pay available to all employees,...

One in five employers facing protracted disciplinary processes

Would you let AI choose your Christmas gifts?

Covid inquiry: Matt Hancock ‘would have doubled sick...

Parent and Professional toddles off with Small HR...