Access Group buys CoreHR to form Access People

Dean Forbes, CoreHR CEO, will become president of the Access People division

HR software provider Access Group has acquired CoreHR to create Access People, in the latest in a string of HR technology deals to be announced this year.

The acquisition of CoreHR, which serves more than 270 customers and has more than one million users, follows Access’ purchase of SME software provider People HR last year.

CoreHR and People HR will be merged to form Access People, which the group claimed would become one of the leading HR and payroll providers in the UK and Ireland and will have a turnover of more than £100 million.

CoreHR’s products – which include people management, payroll, workforce management, recruitment, talent management and learning software – will be made available through the cloud-based Access Workspace platform.

The deal is the latest in a number of HR tech acquisitions that have been announced in 2020. Last month Kronos and Ultimate Software announced they were merging to form one of the world’s largest HCM and workforce management software companies, while Cornerstone OnDemand said it would acquire Saba in a deal worth almost $1.4 billion.

Dean Forbes, the current CEO of CoreHR, will become the president of Access People. He said: “Over the past 36 years CoreHR has created a world class human capital management system, built on the expertise of our people, in partnership with our customers that delivers real value.

“Access is fully committed to help us further enhance the depth and range of our products directly and via connectivity to the Access Workspace suite of solutions. We are excited to be joining Access as part of the newly formed Access People division and everyone in the team from Access and CoreHR are fully committed to helping make Access the company of choice for HCM, HR and payroll solutions.”

Access Group CEO Chris Bayne said: “CoreHR is a key player in this space and adds significant scope for Access to deliver even more solutions, to a broader range of organisations, across multiple markets, in particular allowing us to bring Access Workspace to the Irish market.

“The combined HCM offerings Access can now deliver will further strengthen our ability to take a bigger share of this growing market over the coming years.”

