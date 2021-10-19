Asda to hire 15,000 temps for Christmas

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Supermarket giant Asda has announced plans to recruit 15,000 temporary workers for the festive period. The retailer is recruiting seasonal workers to fulfil a variety of roles on checkouts, on the shop floor, and for its online delivery operation. Hayley Tatum, chief people officer at Asda, said: “We will do all we can to make sure customers have a fantastic Christmas and recruiting an extra 15,000 colleagues across our stores, depots and home delivery service will help us to provide them with great products and excellent service when they shop with us during the festive season.” Around 500 roles are based in Asda’s depots, 1,500 are home delivery driver positions, with the remainder being store-based roles across the UK. There will be opportunities for some of the seasonal staff to remain with Asda into the New Year to cover permanent colleagues who take holidays after the busy Christmas period.