‘Green’ deals to create 30,000 UK jobs

- 1,180 jobs at Viridor, which plans to invest up to £1bn in decarbonisation technology
- 300 jobs at Eren Paper, which plans to acquire a mill in Shotton, North Wales, and convert it to produce cardboard from recycled paper waste
- 7,000 permanent jobs at Getir, which expects to expand its grocery delivery service across the UK
- 225 jobs at modular homes business Petra Modular and 110 jobs at Petra Group’s new “green rubber” production facility
- 90 jobs at HiPoint AG, which will invest in five new facilities for the recovery and processing of horse stall waste into reusable bedding and biofuels
- 300 jobs at the Ultimate Battery Company, which will set up a UK production plant
- 10 jobs at Global Marine’s operation which will build hybrid engine crew transfer vessels and surface effect ships to service offshore wind infrastructure
- 10 jobs at HyPoint’s new South East HQ
- Seven jobs at Crowdz, which expects to develop and launch an environmental, social and governance platform based on blockchain technology
- 10 jobs at online tree planting platform Treedom
- 15 jobs at electronic waste recycling company Tes Amm
- More than 150 jobs at Jacobs' Birchwood