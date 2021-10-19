CIPD: Immigration ‘safety valve’ needed to alleviate labour crisis

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In a new report, the HR body argues that the government’s ambition to move to an economy that is less reliant on migrant workers will be unsuccessful unless it takes steps to address the immediate labour and skills crisis. It finds that the current crisis is not likely ease off as businesses gradually return to pre-pandemic levels of activity. Rather, the shortages are part of a longer-term trend that predates the economic shock brought about by Covid-19. Its survey of 2,042 senior HR professionals finds that 39% have vacancies that have been difficult to fill, only slightly above the 36% who said the same in 2019. Urgent intervention is needed to help certain sectors fill vacancies, the report, Addressing Skills and Labour Shortages post-Brexit, states: 51% of organisations in hospitality, arts and recreation have hard-to-fill positions, followed by 49% in health and social care and 47% in manufacturing.Transport firms are also struggling to attract staff. In 2018 and 2019, transport employers received a median number of 50 applicants for the last low-skilled vacancy they attempted to fill, but in 2021 this had fallen to just 15. The CIPD makes several recommendations to help alleviate staffing shortages in both the short and long term, including a temporary job mobility scheme for young EU nationals that builds on the Yo