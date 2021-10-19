CIPD: Immigration ‘safety valve’ needed to alleviate labour crisis

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The government should introduce a temporary immigration ‘safety valve’ to help alleviate labour shortages in key sectors, the CIPD has said, after finding that two in five employers have hard-to-fill vacancies. In a new report, the HR body argues that the government’s ambition to move to an economy that is less reliant on migrant workers will be unsuccessful unless it takes steps to address the immediate labour and skills crisis. It finds that the current crisis is not likely ease off as businesses gradually return to pre-pandemic levels of activity. Rather, the shortages are part of a longer-term trend that predates the economic shock brought about by Covid-19. Its survey of 2,042 senior HR professionals finds that 39% have vacancies that have been difficult to fill, only slightly above the 36% who said the same in 2019. Urgent intervention is needed to help certain sectors fill vacancies, the report, Addressing Skills and Labour Shortages post-Brexit, states: 51% of organisations in hospitality, arts and recreation have hard-to-fill positions, followed by 49% in health and social care and 47% in manufacturing.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.