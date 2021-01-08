ASOS to create 2,000 jobs at Staffordshire warehouse

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Fashion retailer ASOS is to employ 2,000 people over the next three years at a new fulfilment centre in Staffordshire.

The £90m new site, at Lichfield’s Fradley Park, will be operational within 12 months and is hoped will help the online retailer meet demand for its growing number of customers across the UK and beyond.

ASOS CEO Nick Beighton said: “We’re thrilled to be laying down the foundations for our future growth in Lichfield. This significant investment in infrastructure and large-scale job creation is a reflection of the confidence ASOS has in its future and the quality of the skills and talent available in this well-placed location.

“When fully up and running in 2023, the site will support our ever-increasing customer demand and enable us to develop our offerings and delivery capabilities even further.”

Business secretary, Alok Sharma said: “ASOS is a great British success story at the heart of our vibrant fashion industry and I welcome their clear vote of confidence in our skilled workforce. This job-creating investment in Lichfield is exactly the type of long-term commitment we need from businesses as we build back better from the pandemic.”

ASOS’s expansion comes at a time when high street fashion retailers have been struggling. Jobs are set to be lost at Debenhams, which is set to close this year, while employees at Topshop owner Arcadia Group face uncertainty after the group fell into administration in November.

The Centre for Retail Research said 2020 was the worst year for retail job losses in 25 years.

In the year ending 31 August, ASOS’s turnover increased by 19% to £3.26bn while pre-tax profit leapt 300% to £142.1m.

