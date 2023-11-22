National Insurance cut expected in Autumn Statement

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to cut National Insurance for millions of workers in today’s Autumn Statement.

The Treasury has already confirmed that there will be a 9.8% increase to the national living wage in April 2024, rising from £10.42 to £11.44. The age at which people qualify for the mandatory hourly rate will also drop from 23 to 21 years old.

The statement will also cement the government’s controversial Back to Work plan, revealed last week.

The overhaul of the benefits system aims to move thousands of people off benefits and into employment, but with the threat of revoking benefits if they don’t engage.

The government has also indicated that the policy would ask people with mobility and mental health problems to work from home so they would not lose their benefits.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty described this measure as “much more emphasis on the stick than the carrot” to get people back into work.

In today’s statement, Hunt is expected to reduce the headline rate of employee National Insurance but it is yet to be confirmed by how much.

The current rate is 12% on earnings and 2% on profits above that for those earning between £12,570 and £50,268.

For those earning more than £50,000, a 1% cut to National Insurance would give them an extra £380 a year.

In April 2022, the NI rate went up to 13.25% to help fund the NHS and social care, but the increase was reversed in November 2022.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said a cut in taxes for working people was welcome, but said most would still be worse off.

He told Sky News: “The fact of the matter is that on average people are paying £4,000 more a year in tax under the Conservatives. So a couple of hundred quid off a year will be good but they are still going to be down £3,500 a year.

“And at a time when the government is taking more money from us than ever before, people at home will be asking, well, what am I getting for that money when public services are on their knees and the economy is not heading in the right direction.”

