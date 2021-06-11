Back to the office of the future? Francesca Peters talks to Oven-Ready HR

The future of the office is of particular interest to this week’s Oven-Ready HR guest. Seemingly a day doesn’t go by without an announcement from an organisation about their plans, or apparent lack of,  concerning a return to the office.

Even the Archbishop of Canterbury has weighed into the debate criticising the ‘inhumane’ approach to work taken by Goldman Sachs.  Without waiting for divine intervention, Chris Taylor thought he’d ask a senior member of the Executive Team at IWG, the world’s largest workspace operator, about where she sees the future of work.

As head of talent, Francesca Peters plays a pivotal role in shaping the culture, talent and employee experience for some 12,000 colleagues worldwide. Francesca has held a number of senior HR roles within IWG including global HR director and her current position as chief talent officer.

Included in this episode:

  • How working from home has affected productivity
  • How IWG believes the hybrid-model of working provides the best solution for employers and employees
  • How important hybrid working is for employee’s wellbeing
  • How the property company attracts talent and its use of HR analytics;
  • IWG’s definition of ‘talent’ and how this perhaps differs from other organisations.

