The HR Dept set to become employee ownership trust

The Bristol-based franchise will become an employee ownership trust (EOT) from 1 November, encompassing all of its national businesses, its central franchise operation and The Health and Safety Dept. Founder Sue Tumelty said the move would safeguard the vision and culture of the business, which began offering HR services franchising in 2003. It now has more than 100 franchises in the UK and Ireland, as well as a franchise operation in Australia. “Over the years I’ve considered many options for a succession plan but all options which presented themselves have failed to protect the unique culture and values we have in our business,” she said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve generated and it was vital for me that it continued.” The move will make The HR Dept one of more than 730 employee-owned companies in the UK.[pullquote]“Handing the business over to people I trust is really important to me." - Sue Tumelty, The HR Dept[/pullquote] Employee ownership is thought to drive engagement as staff feel a strong connection with building success and profit. The Employee Ownership Association argues that employee ownership can “deliver greater economic impact for individuals, businesses and regional economies”. The HR Dept’s trustee board will include Tumelty, non-executive director Keith Sadler, managing director Felicity Kenny, finance director Lian McQuade and directors Helen Thomas and Stacey Mead. Sadler will become CEO and chair of the EOT from its inception. An independent solicitor from Ashfords will also join the trust to ensure it operates in the interests of employees.