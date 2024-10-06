Employee-shareholdersEmployee relationsEmployment law

Boom in firms moving to employee ownership trust model

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Richer Sounds is one of many companies to have transferred ownership to employees
Loop Images Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Richer Sounds is one of many companies to have transferred ownership to employees
Loop Images Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The number of UK businesses transitioning to employee ownership trusts (EOTs) has surged by 27% over the past year.

According to a new report by accountancy firm Lubbock Fine, as of the end of 2023, 542 businesses had transferred ownership to employees via EOTs, up from 428 the previous year.

The EOT model, which allows business owners to sell their company to employees through a trust, has seen exponential growth in the past five years. In 2018, only 19 businesses used EOTs, marking a 2,750% increase by 2023.

The model was introduced by the Conservative government in 2014 to promote employee ownership, with high-profile examples such as Richer Sounds embracing this structure when its owner, Julian Richer, transferred ownership to staff in 2019.

Share ownership schemes

Latest employee ownership stories 

Go Ape now owned by employees 

Government-backed employee share schemes under consultation 

Twice as many men as women hold company share options 

The structure is particularly appealing to business owners who want to preserve the company’s culture and reward loyal employees.

By handing over ownership to staff, many entrepreneurs feel they are safeguarding the values and ethos of the company, rather than risking significant changes from external buyers. Financial benefits also exist for employees, who gain a stake in the business and potentially share in its profitability.

However, the appeal of the model is also very much to do with their tax advantages for owners. Mark Turner, partner at Lubbock Fine, says moving to the model is particularly suitable for owners who want to exit while ensuring the business stays in trusted hands.

He said EOTs allowed owners to sell their shares for full market value, often financed from future profits, without incurring income, capital gains tax (CGT), or inheritance tax, which can be a significant advantage compared to private equity deals.
EOTs are expected to become an even more attractive option for entrepreneurs if this month’s Budget introduces higher CGT rates. Turner said: “Any increase in CGT would likely accelerate the use of EOTs, as they provide a tax-efficient alternative to traditional buyouts.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

He added: “Entrepreneurs worried that selling to private equity would lead to too dramatic a change in their business may find an EOT agreement more suitable. It’s a way for founders to exit while rewarding the employees who helped build their company.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

TUPE: Share plan transferred to new employer, judge...

Government-backed employee share schemes under consultation

John Lewis Partnership chair rules out new structure

John Lewis could change employee-ownership structure

Bill proposes share ownership schemes for low income...

Go Ape now owned by its employees

The HR Dept set to become employee ownership...

Low-income staff on share schemes £11k wealthier

Made.com offers share options to staff

Blackbridge Communications now owned by employees