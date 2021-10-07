Butchers could be next in line for temporary visas

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Ministers are considering reducing the English language skills threshold for qualified butchers, so they can be recruited from the EU under temporary visas. The move would be a response to the developing pig farming crisis, which has seen 150,000 animals stuck on farms, leading to welfare concerns and culls. One prominent immigration lawyer has said that if the government made such a move, many other sectors of the economy would demand similar measures leading to an overly complex visa system. This scenario would then put the prime minister's stated intention of developing more skilled British workers under severe stress. According to a report in the i newspaper the cabinet is divided on the issue with environment secretary George Eustice and cabinet office minister Stephen Barclay in favour of lifting barriers that are preventing key sector workers entering the UK, but home secretary Priti Patel and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng keen on maintaining current policy.