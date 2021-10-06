Next chief executive: Pay a ‘visa tax’ to access foreign labour

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The chief executive of Next has suggested companies could pay a “visa tax” to access overseas labour. Lord Wolfson, a pro-Brexit Conservative peer, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that skills shortages meant that the warehouse and logistics areas of his business were struggling. He said that businesses could get visas for skills they “desperately need” by paying a visa tax on top of salary, “let’s say 7% of wages”. He also argued that employers should have to pay UK workers the same amount as overseas workers. He told the show: "We need to design a system that delivers the skills but at the same time makes sure UK workers are not deprived of opportunities that they might want.” Adding a visa tax would "ensure people are not being brought into the UK to undercut UK workers because they will always be more expensive and it provides the skills Britain desperately needs to keep its industry moving", he said. Lord Wolfson added that UK businesses, rather than the workers themselves, should be responsible for visa applications, and that visas should be priced at a level that made recruiting from overseas the same cost as hiring from the UK.
