Temporary visa scheme for fuel tanker drivers extended

launched in response to reports of a tanker driver shortage which had caused fuel supply issues at forecourts, was originally set to end on 24 December 2021. But problems still remain in many parts of the south of England, and the military have today been deployed to help deliver fuel from refineries to forecourts. Home Office guidance published over the weekend confirmed that HGV drivers who are qualified to drive fuel tankers and arrive in the UK between 1 October and 15 October 2021 will be able to work until 31 March 2022. To be eligible for the scheme, drivers must not already have a UK visa; must hold an EU, EEA or Swiss licence to drive an HGV carrying dangerous goods; and must have been issued with an HGV fuel driver’s endorsement letter by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.A temporary visa scheme that will allow firms to recruit fuel tanker drivers from overseas has been extended until 31 March 2022. The scheme,