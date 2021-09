To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

How should you adjust your return to workplace policy to give proper support to disabled employees?

What further adjustments must you make to your COVID-adapted workplace to comply with your duty to make reasonable adjustments?

Are employees with long COVID disabled and what is the best way to support them?

Beyond compliance, how can you reassure disabled employees who are anxious about returning for health reasons?

What makes a workplace adjustment reasonable?

Webinar speakers

In XpertHR's 60-minute webinar at 11am BST on Thursday 7 October 2021, find out how organisations can advance disability inclusion in their workplace. This session will cover:The webinar includes a Q&A session. Register now to submit your questions. is the founder-director of Didlaw, a niche discrimination law firm specialising in the rights of people with disabilities and long-term health conditions in the workplace. Since undergoing a heart transplant in 2006, Karen has been at the forefront of litigation and campaign work focused on protecting and furthering the rights of employees. The Chambers Guide to the Legal Profession describes Karen as a foremost expert on disability discrimination with an encyclopaedic knowledge and complete mastery of this employment law area. Karen regularly comments on employment and discrimination law issues in the national press and media and is passionate about disability rights.is a workplace wellbeing & disability inclusion specialist and director of The Wellbeing Tort