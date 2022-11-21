CBI: Reform immigration to solve labour shortages

Politicians need to be more ‘practical’ about immigration and support employers to attract foreign workers to solve worker shortages, according to business body the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Speaking at its annual conference in Birmingham today, CBI boss Tony Danker will say the current immigration system is one of four political barriers to growth in the UK economy.

“Let’s be honest with people,” he will say. “Our labour shortages are vast. First, we have lost hundreds of thousands of people to economic inactivity post Covid. And anyone who thinks they’ll all be back any day now – with the NHS under the pressure it is – is kidding themselves.

“Secondly, we don’t have enough Brits to go round for the vacancies that exist, and there’s a skills mismatch in any case. And third, believing automation can step in to do the job in most cases is unrealistic.”

The CBI will argue for “economic migration in areas where we aren’t going to get the people and skills at home any time soon”, issuing fixed-term visas in areas of skills shortage.

The body will also recommend the government “doubles down” on incentives for technology and automation, with a skills policy that works to fill roles in these industries.

To bring these factors together, Danker will suggest the shortage occupation list is not just the remit of the Home Office but should also be influenced by the Secretary of State for Education. He will also urge businesses to “take on the mantle” alongside the government in their training investments.

Alongside immigration reform, the CBI will today call for changes to the regulatory regime so it is more proportionate, better planning systems for infrastructure and major projects, and more fruitful trade partnerships with other countries.

Last week’s autumn statement was criticised for lack of detail around skills reform, with HR body the CIPD calling for a “stronger focus” on vocational education and training.

The Institute of Directors, meanwhile, called for the creation of an independent Shortage Occupations Agency to advise on immigration needs and skills.

Speaking on TalkTV immigration minister Robert Jenrick said that employers should turn to the domestic workforce as their “first port of call”.

“We want to bring down net migration. It’s something that is… very important to the British people and we’re on the side of the British people,” he said.

Last month, a survey by the CBI, found that almost three-quarters of UK companies had suffered from labour shortages in the past year and nearly half surveyed wanted the government to grant temporary visas for obvious shortage roles.

The body has also called for the Chancellor to reform the apprenticeship levy into a more flexible, “skills challenge” fund.

Organisational Development opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Organisational development jobs